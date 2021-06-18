Menu

News

‘Smart’ bike lockers installed at two Metro Vancouver transit hubs

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 4:17 pm
TransLink has installed on-demand bike lock-up facilities at two Metro Vancouver transit hubs. View image in full screen
TransLink has installed on-demand bike lock-up facilities at two Metro Vancouver transit hubs. TransLink

New on-demand bike lock-up facilities have been installed at two Metro Vancouver transit hubs.

TransLink says solar-powered lockers and racks are now in place at Moody Centre station and the Carvolth Exchange.

Click to play video: 'TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September' TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September
TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September – May 27, 2021

The bike parking facilities will feature keyless entry and mobile payment.

Riders can pay for and access them through the Bikeep app without needing to book in advance.

Read more: Traffic deck construction expected to take 6 months for new Vancouver Broadway subway line

Lockers will be installed at four other transit hubs — Lonsdale Quay Exchange, 22nd Street Station, VCC-Clark Station, and Richmond-Brighouse Station — over the coming months.

The project is designed to make it easier for commuters to combine transit use and cycling to get more cars off the road.

