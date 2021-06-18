‘Smart’ bike lockers installed at two Metro Vancouver transit hubs

Send this page to someone via email

New on-demand bike lock-up facilities have been installed at two Metro Vancouver transit hubs.

TransLink says solar-powered lockers and racks are now in place at Moody Centre station and the Carvolth Exchange.

The bike parking facilities will feature keyless entry and mobile payment.

Riders can pay for and access them through the Bikeep app without needing to book in advance.

Lockers will be installed at four other transit hubs — Lonsdale Quay Exchange, 22nd Street Station, VCC-Clark Station, and Richmond-Brighouse Station — over the coming months.

The project is designed to make it easier for commuters to combine transit use and cycling to get more cars off the road.