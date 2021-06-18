Delays, closure on Highway 403 westbound after transport truck loses load on roadway

A few lanes on Highway 403 heading westbound were shut down on Friday afternoon after a transport truck dropped its load on the roadway just before 1 p.m.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say some large pipes fell off the back of a carrier and into the far right lane. The roadway was fully closed for a period of time.
Traffic is still moving slowly, with some vehicles being rerouted at York Boulevard.
OPP say specialized equipment is occupying a number of lanes for the cleanup.
Police revealed the cleanup would take hours. There were no injuries.
