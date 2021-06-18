Menu

Traffic

Delays, closure on Highway 403 westbound after transport truck loses load on roadway

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:18 pm
OPP say a transport truck lost a load on Highway 403 westbound into Hamilton on June 18, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say a transport truck lost a load on Highway 403 westbound into Hamilton on June 18, 2021. @opp_wr

A few lanes on Highway 403 heading westbound were shut down on Friday afternoon after a transport truck dropped its load on the roadway just before 1 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say some large pipes fell off the back of a carrier and into the far right lane. The roadway was fully closed for a period of time.

Traffic is still moving slowly, with some vehicles being rerouted at York Boulevard.

OPP say specialized equipment is occupying a number of lanes for the cleanup.

Police revealed the cleanup would take hours. There were no injuries.

