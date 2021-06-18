Delays, closure on Highway 403 westbound after transport truck loses load on roadway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A few lanes on Highway 403 heading westbound were shut down on Friday afternoon after a transport truck dropped its load on the roadway just before 1 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say some large pipes fell off the back of a carrier and into the far right lane. The roadway was fully closed for a period of time.

Traffic is still moving slowly, with some vehicles being rerouted at York Boulevard.

OPP say specialized equipment is occupying a number of lanes for the cleanup.

Police revealed the cleanup would take hours. There were no injuries.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy403 wb at Main St Hamilton. Truck lost load of steel pipe, estimated 2 hours until reopening, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/05FdVEcUsQ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

0:19 Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP – Jun 2, 2020