Canada election: Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

The riding of Marc-Aurèle-Fortin is located in the Laval region of Quebec. It includes the neighbourhoods of Auteuil and Sainte-Rose.

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin was first created in 2004, with voters sending Bloc Québécois MP Serge Ménard to Ottawa in three straight elections.

The NDP’s Alain Giguère took the seat during the orange wave in Quebec.

The riding went red in the next election when Yves Robillard of the Liberal Party was first elected MP in 2015. He sought re-election again in 2019 and won with 44.5 per cent of the vote.

Over 81 per cent of the population in this riding speaks French, with 67 per cent identifying it as their mother tongue, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Yves Robillard (incumbent)

