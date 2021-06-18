Canada Life, United Way team up to meet students’ needs during pandemic

A Winnipeg-based insurance company is asking students, teachers and communities across the country to let them know what’s needed to help them succeed in school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada Life is working with the United Way and its partner agencies to help identify the most pressing needs for the upcoming school year.

“Canada Life recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has created gaps and challenges in K-12 education,” said Canada Life president and COO Jeff Macoun.

“That’s why for our annual Student Success Drive, this year we’re asking all Canadians, including teachers, students, and their families exactly what students need to succeed in virtual or in-person classes.

“Their feedback will help us meet the most pressing need, donate the right supplies or support the right programs to help set students up to thrive this coming school year – regardless of what it looks like.”

The United Way has identified needed supports like mentorship, nutrition programs and school supplies — including technology to help with remote learning — and Canada Life’s Student Success Drive will be designed around what students consider their highest need.

“We’re at our best when we come together to strengthen our community. I’m thrilled that United

Way is teaming up with Canada Life to ensure that students have the supports they need to

reach their potential,” said United Way Winnipeg president Connie Walker.

“Together, we are helping youth — our future leaders — be all they can be.”

The Student Success Drive will run from Aug. 2 to 11 and will give Canada Life employees and the general public the opportunity to donate to the project, while the United Way will distribute the donations to local agencies.

