Health

Lakefield Beach deemed unsafe for swimming due to E. coli levels: Peterborough Public Health

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 11:03 am
Peterborough Public Health says Lakefield Park beach is unsafe due to high levels of bacteria. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health says Lakefield Park beach is unsafe due to high levels of bacteria. File / Global News

Lakefield Beach in Lakefield Park has been deemed unsafe for swimming, according to Peterborough Public Health.

The health unit reports that recent water samples at the beach on Hague Boulevard in Lakefield indicated unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria.

The latest update indicates that all other beaches in the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County are safe. However, Hiawatha beach on Lakeshore Road in Hiawatha First Nation is not open to the public.

At Beavermead and Rogers Cove beaches in the city, lifeguards will begin service June 26 until Aug. 22. They will be on duty daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beavermead Beach will also feature an access mat June 26 to Aug. 22 to improve accessibility entering and exiting Little Lake.

Lifeguards will also be at the city’s four wading pools from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from June 26 to Aug. 22.

