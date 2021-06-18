Menu

Crime

11-year-old on bicycle in Niagara Region narrowly missed by car that drove through stop sign

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 12:44 pm
Niagara police say they are investigating an incident in which a car narrowly missed colliding with a bike rider after the sedan drove through a stop sign in Thorold on June 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara police say they are investigating an incident in which a car narrowly missed colliding with a bike rider after the sedan drove through a stop sign in Thorold on June 11, 2021. Niagara Regional Police

Police in Niagara Region are investigating an incident in which they say a car blew through a stop sign at a Thorold intersection and narrowly missed hitting an 11-year-old boy.

The episode was caught on video via dashcam from a nearby vehicle approaching the crossway.

Investigators say the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on June 11 on Richmond Street at Confederation Avenue when a dark sedan failed to stop at a four-way intersection.

Read more: Pickup truck driver stabbed after father and son struck in St. Catharines, Niagara police say

In the footage, the boy appears to slow while riding his bike across Richmond when the vehicle approaches and falls to the ground when passed by the car.

Anyone with further information is being asked to reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

