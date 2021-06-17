Windsor, Ont. stabbing leaves London man dead, 36-year-old charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Windsor, Ont., man has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a weapon in connection with a stabbing Tuesday night that left a London man dead and a male youth hospitalized, Windsor police said.

Investigators said they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive in Windsor for a report of a possible fight, and at the scene, located a man with life-threatening injuries that were believed to be stab wounds.

The victim, identified by police only as a resident of London, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A second victim, identified only as a male youth, was also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police located the male suspect roughly four hours later in the area of Esplanade and Sherway drives and took him into custody without incident.

The accused, Harpreet Majhail, 36, of Windsor, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault with a weapon, and uttering a death threat, police said.

The victims and suspect were known to each other, and police say an interaction between them turned violent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.

Residents in the area with surveillance cameras as being asked to check footage for possible evidence.

