News

1 man dead after fatal crash between pickup and water truck in Uxbridge

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 7:29 pm
1 man dead after fatal crash between pickup and water truck in Uxbridge - image View image in full screen
Frazer Snowdon

Police are still investigating after they say a fatal crash happened in Uxbridge Township Thursday morning.

Durham police say it happened around 10 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a parked water tanker on Ashworth Road.

Const. Crystal Fitzgerald says the driver, who police say was an elderly man, was rescued from the vehicle by other workers, just before it caught fire.

“The vehicle was then set on fire and was engulfed in flames,” says Fitzgerald.

Read more: Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge, police say

“Uxbridge fire services attended the scene and put out the vehicle, whilst paramedic services attended to the victim.”

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene, succumbing to his injuries. The other driver was shaken by the incident but unharmed.

Durham’s collision investigation unit is now looking into what happened.

“Right now there’s many factors on scene here. We have our collision investigation unit on scene here and they are conducting their investigation into what caused this collision today,” says Fitzgerald.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward as the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Victim of fatal Uxbridge crash misidentified' Victim of fatal Uxbridge crash misidentified
Victim of fatal Uxbridge crash misidentified – Mar 19, 2021

If you can help, contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

