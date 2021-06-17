COVID-19: 2 new cases, 4 more resolved for Peterborough area, close contacts jump to 82

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 cases within its jurisdiction on Thursday.

In the health unit’s update issued at 4:06 p.m., there are 32 active cases of COVID-19, down from 34 reported over the past two days. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County along with Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 1,566 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,513 are now deemed resolved (four more since Wednesday) or approximately 96.6 per cent of all cases.

The number of variant cases as of Thursday is at 740, up from 736 on Wednesday. On Saturday, the health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday:

Vaccination

NOTE: On Thursday the health unit stated its data released Wednesday of the percentage of those vaccinated was inaccurate due to “a mistake in the way we calculated the adult and youth age groups. We used age 20 as the divide between adults and youth instead of age 18.”

The updated data on Thursday includes:

75.7 per cent of people aged 18 years and over have been vaccinated at least once

77.7 per cent of people aged 20 years and over have been vaccinated at least once

53.2 per cent of people aged 12 to 17 years have been vaccinated at least once

53.4 per cent of people aged 12 to 19 years have been vaccinated at least once

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or anytime online.

Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled this week until Thursday at the Evinrude Centre/Health Planet Arena.

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccine to eligible recipients include:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visit the Ontario’s government’s website.

Other data