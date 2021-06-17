Guelph exploring all options for vacant 155-year-old drill hall

The City of Guelph says it is exploring all options on what to do with its 155-year-old vacant drill hall in the downtown core that has sat empty since 2006.
They’re looking for community groups, non-profits, and public organizations or even developers and businesses interested in revitalizing the 2.5-storey building at the corner of Farquhar and Wyndham streets.
The city said it is working with RSM Canada to identify candidates.
This includes launching an online survey until July 2 for interested community groups, non-profits and public organizations.
After the survey closes, six finalists will be selected based on financial viability, community impact and overall feasibility of their concept.
At the same time, RSM Canada is completing a study to gauge the interest of the private sector in a potential redevelopment.
City staff will then present a report with recommendations to council by October.
The city said any recommendations will balance the respect for the cultural heritage of the building with community benefit and financial impacts.
The heavy timber frame building was built in 1866 and has been used as a community hall along with a venue for military drills and agricultural shows.
The drill hall is also protected under the Ontario Heritage Act and the city is currently spending $2 million to stabilize the building.
