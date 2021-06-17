Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Labour dispute at Quebec slaughterhouse leads to euthanization of 1 million chickens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2021 3:57 pm
The strike has forced Quebec producers to send euthanized chickens either to waste sites or to a rendering plant, where they can be transformed into products not for human consumption. View image in full screen
The strike has forced Quebec producers to send euthanized chickens either to waste sites or to a rendering plant, where they can be transformed into products not for human consumption. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A labour dispute at a slaughterhouse near Quebec City has resulted in one million chickens being euthanized in recent weeks.

Negotiations resumed Thursday between the Exceldor co-operative and its striking employees in the hopes of resolving the conflict.

Workers at the slaughterhouse in St-Anselme, Que., south of Quebec City, have been without a contract since July 2020 and have been on strike for more than three weeks, with salaries and working conditions key sticking points.

The strike has forced Quebec producers to send euthanized chickens either to waste sites or to a rendering plant, where they can be transformed into products not for human consumption.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: British Columbia chicken coop raided by black bears

United Food and Commercial Workers union spokeswoman Roxane Larouche says it’s believed that the discarded chickens would have provided up to four million meals.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier François Legault is urging both sides to take up the province on its offer of an arbitrator to help resolve the matter, noting in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the waste amounts to 13 per cent of the province’s chicken production being throw in the garbage.

Exceldor welcomed Quebec’s offer, first made Tuesday, but the union has refused, saying it would prefer to continue with negotiations with a conciliator rather than have a third party impose a collective agreement.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec City taglabour dispute tagUnited Food and Commercial Workers union tagQuebec labour dispute tagExceldor tagChicken slaughterhouse tagExceldor labour negotiations tagExceldor strike tagRoxane Larouche tagSt-Anselme tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers