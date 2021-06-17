SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Laurentian University campus to reopen mid-August as COVID-19 vaccination rates improve

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 4:46 pm
On Thursday, Laurentian's president and vice-chancellor Robert Haché said the reopening of the university must be done safely and in steps. View image in full screen
On Thursday, Laurentian's president and vice-chancellor Robert Haché said the reopening of the university must be done safely and in steps. Facebook

The Laurentian University campus in Sudbury, Ont., will reopen for students, faculty members and staff on Aug. 16 as Ontario’s COVID-19 immunization rate continues to climb.

On Thursday, Laurentian’s president and vice-chancellor Robert Haché said the reopening of the university must be done safely and in steps.

Read more: More than 60 academic programs at Laurentian University cut due to insolvency issues

“We will continue to fully comply with guidance from Public Health Sudbury and Districts,” Haché said, adding students and staff should be prepared to modify their return schedule if required by public health.

When campus reopens, there will be access to student services, residences, the library, food services, the student rec centre and gym, as well as the IT service desk.

Several Ontario universities have already announced a return to campus as the province continues its race to immunize the population. For instance, Carleton University in Ottawa and Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., also announced announced plans for a safe return to campus in the fall.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
