3 rescued from Calgary’s Bow River after being thrown from raft

Three people, including a child, were rescued from the Bow River on Thursday, after striking a bridge abutment while floating.

The Calgary Fire Department’s water rescue team was called to the northwest portion of the river at about 10:30 a.m.

The two adults and child were floating in an inflatable raft when they hit the abutment, which caused the raft to flip over, throwing all three of them into the water.

“The river ‘s current carried them approximately 500 metres downstream to where they were located by firefighters,” the fire department said.

One of the adults and the child were picked up close to the shore and brought to land safely.

The other adult was found hanging onto a rock, where she was able to call 911 from her cellphone.

All three were wearing lifejackets at the time they were thrown into the water.

After being assessed by paramedics, no injuries were reported, other than all three being very cold after spending an extended time in the water.

“As always, Calgarians are reminded to use caution and be prepared for anything on the water,” the fire department said.

“All watercraft users must wear lifejackets, ensure they have the required equipment for boating, and must avoid consuming alcohol and other intoxicants on Calgary’s waterways.”

Water safety tips can be found online, as well as information on the city’s river flow rates.

