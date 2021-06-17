Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 rescued from Calgary’s Bow River after being thrown from raft

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 4:00 pm
The Calgary Fire Department's water rescue team rescuing rafters on the Bow River on Thursday, June 17. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department's water rescue team rescuing rafters on the Bow River on Thursday, June 17. Global News

Three people, including a child, were rescued from the Bow River on Thursday, after striking a bridge abutment while floating.

The Calgary Fire Department’s water rescue team was called to the northwest portion of the river at about 10:30 a.m.

Read more: Calgary mom helps rescue men from Bow River in her kayak: ‘The last we saw was his hand go down’

The two adults and child were floating in an inflatable raft when they hit the abutment, which caused the raft to flip over, throwing all three of them into the water.

“The river ‘s current carried them approximately 500 metres downstream to where they were located by firefighters,” the fire department said.

Rafters being rescued from the Bow River on Thursday, June 17. View image in full screen
Rafters being rescued from the Bow River on Thursday, June 17. Global News

One of the adults and the child were picked up close to the shore and brought to land safely.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The other adult was found hanging onto a rock, where she was able to call 911 from her cellphone.

All three were wearing lifejackets at the time they were thrown into the water.

After being assessed by paramedics, no injuries were reported, other than all three being very cold after spending an extended time in the water.

Read more: ‘Where there’s water, there’s risk’: How to stay safe on Calgary’s waterways

“As always, Calgarians are reminded to use caution and be prepared for anything on the water,” the fire department said.

“All watercraft users must wear lifejackets, ensure they have the required equipment for boating, and must avoid consuming alcohol and other intoxicants on Calgary’s waterways.”

The Calgary Fire Department’s water rescue team rescuing rafters on the Bow River on Thursday, June 17. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department’s water rescue team rescuing rafters on the Bow River on Thursday, June 17. Global News

Water safety tips can be found online, as well as information on the city’s river flow rates.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire department tagBow River tagCalgary Bow River tagCalgary River Rescue tagBow River rescue tagCalgary Bow River rescue tagBow River rafters rescued tagRafters rescued Bow River tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers