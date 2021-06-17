Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

City of Hamilton employee fired, charged by police, following equipment theft probe

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 17, 2021 3:23 pm
The City of Hamilton says it has terminated an employee, after investigating the theft of equipment.
The City of Hamilton says it has terminated an employee, after investigating the theft of equipment. Ken Mann / Global News

A former City of Hamilton employee is facing charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

Hamilton police say they started investigating in April, after receiving a complaint from the city about an employee alleged to have stolen equipment from the public works department.

Read more: $1.3M worth of stolen construction equipment found on Flamborough property

Police add that the accused, a 40-year-old man, is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

Trending Stories

The city says the employee was fired after it discovered the theft of between $1,000 and $1,500 worth of powered equipment.

The incident was reported by the city auditor to Hamilton’s audit, finance and administration committee behind closed doors on Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston man charged after OPP seize construction equipment worth $600K' Kingston man charged after OPP seize construction equipment worth $600K
Kingston man charged after OPP seize construction equipment worth $600K – Jan 8, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagHamilton Police tagCity of Hamilton tagStolen Property tagHamilton Public Works tagStolen Equipment tagEmployee Theft tagCity of Hamilton theft tagpublic works equipment theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers