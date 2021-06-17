City of Hamilton employee fired, charged by police, following equipment theft probe

Send this page to someone via email

A former City of Hamilton employee is facing charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

Hamilton police say they started investigating in April, after receiving a complaint from the city about an employee alleged to have stolen equipment from the public works department.

Police add that the accused, a 40-year-old man, is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

The city says the employee was fired after it discovered the theft of between $1,000 and $1,500 worth of powered equipment.

The incident was reported by the city auditor to Hamilton’s audit, finance and administration committee behind closed doors on Thursday morning.

