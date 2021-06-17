SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ottawa investing as much as $29M in company to make PPE mask material in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2021 2:39 pm
The factory is expected to supply enough fabric to produce over half a billion masks per year. View image in full screen
The factory is expected to supply enough fabric to produce over half a billion masks per year. Getty Images / File Photo

The federal government is investing as much as $29 million in a company building a factory in Montreal to make the specialized fabric needed to produce respirators and surgical masks.

The money will go toward a $38.8-million project by Meltech Innovation Canada Inc., a division of Medicom Group Inc., that includes the factory as well as a research and development lab and testing facility.

The factory will make meltblown polypropylene which is used in the middle filter layer for respirators and surgical masks.

READ MORE: Canada’s efforts to buy pandemic PPE to be assessed by auditor general

Trending Stories

The government says the new factory will fill a domestic manufacturing gap and help Canada be more self-sufficient when it comes to the production of personal protective equipment.

The factory is expected to supply enough fabric to produce over half a billion masks per year.

Story continues below advertisement

Medicom, a privately owned Canadian company based in Montreal, has operations in over 50 countries.

Click to play video: 'Auditor general: Feds failed at maintaining PPE emergency stockpile' Auditor general: Feds failed at maintaining PPE emergency stockpile
Auditor general: Feds failed at maintaining PPE emergency stockpile – May 26, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagMasks tagPPE tagpersonal protective equipment tagMontreal companies tagMedicom tagMedicom PPE tagMeltech Innovation Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers