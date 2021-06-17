Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Take down non-consensual content, enforce existing laws: ethics committee on Pornhub

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2021 2:09 pm
The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto on December 16, 2020. Members of the House of Commons ethics committee that study the protection and privacy of Canadians on platforms such as Pornhub have released recommendations for the federal government today. View image in full screen
The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto on December 16, 2020. Members of the House of Commons ethics committee that study the protection and privacy of Canadians on platforms such as Pornhub have released recommendations for the federal government today. THE CANADIAN PRESS

A parliamentary committee is recommending that Canadians victimized by non-consensual and content posted to Pornhub and other sites should be able to get it removed immediately.

In a report Thursday, the House of Commons ethics committee recommends that online platforms, such as the one owned by Montreal-based MindGeek, be held liable for failing to prevent material involving child sexual abuse, or other non-consensual images, from being uploaded.

It also recommends online platforms be liable for failing to ensure that material is deleted quickly, or else face financial penalties, and that measures be brought into place to verify that people depicted in pornographic content are at least 18 years old, and consented to its publication.

READ MORE: Canada’s privacy watchdog investigating Pornhub over alleged non-consensual content posted online

The committee also wants to see the federal government create a legal framework to require internet-service providers that host pornographic content to get more proactive about moderating content and enforcing rules, and be held legally accountable.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative committee member Shannon Stubbs said the recommendations were made with “urgency, resolve and determined expectations” and the onus is now on the government to act.

In April, the Liberal government announced it would introduce legislation to create a new regulator that will ensure online platforms remove harmful content, including depictions of children and intimate images that are shared without consent.

Click to play video: 'Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations' Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations
Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations – Dec 8, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Politics tagHouse of Commons tagSexual Abuse tagChild Sexual Abuse tagPorn tagMontreal companies tagPornhub tagMindGeek tagonline pornography tagHouse of Commons Ethics Committee tagOnline Content tagNon-consensual images tagPornhub accusations tagPornhub report tagPornographic content tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers