Police lay slew of charges after unlicensed tow trucks pull up to crash scene in Caledon, Ont.

Officers have laid 15 charges after three unlicensed tow trucks drove past waiting traffic and parked near a crash scene in Caledon, Ont., on May 31.

More than two weeks ago, a tractor-trailer partially drove into a ditch, blocking most of Highway 9 near Heart Lake Road.

An off-duty Caledon OPP officer came across the crash minutes after it happened and started to provide assistance by making sure there were no injuries or hazardous materials involved.

The officer arranged road closures and began the process of clearing the highway with tow trucks that arrived on scene, but while this process was underway, three tow trucks proceeded past the traffic and parked close to the scene of the collision, according to police.

Officers found none of the three tow trucks had a valid Town of Caledon tow truck licence and only one of the drivers held a Town of Caledon tow truck operators’ licence.

Police said tow trucks are bound by a variety of provincial and municipal rules. They must hold a Commercial Vehicle Operators Registration (CVOR), be properly licensed and equipped, be operated by a licensed driver and hold a local tow licence, and can’t attend the scene of a crash unless summoned by police.

