Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Passerby, fire department douse small hay blaze beside former tobacco barn in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 8:34 pm
Kelowna fire crews were called to douse what was left of a small hay fire near a former tobacco barn in Kelowna on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Kelowna fire crews were called to douse what was left of a small hay fire near a former tobacco barn in Kelowna on Wednesday. Global News

The City of Kelowna came close to losing a historic structure on Wednesday.

Sometime during the noon hour, passersby noticed that a small fire had started near the old tobacco barn at the corner of Benvoulin and KLO roads.

A witness told Global News it’s believed that someone might have hit a rock while cutting grass, sparking the fire.

Read more: Huge fire in Port Moody destroys two homes under construction

That witness said he was riding his motorcycle in the area when he noticed smoke and quickly pulled over to help.

“Just tons of smoke billowing out the side of the barn,” Colin Lees told Global News, noting hay bales were burning.

Story continues below advertisement

“I parked my bike near the fire and grabbed whatever I could to start beating on the fire.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Vernon reducing public toilet hours after fire' Vernon reducing public toilet hours after fire
Vernon reducing public toilet hours after fire

Lees said while he was busy fighting the fire, the worker went to get water.

“I stayed and kept putting the flames as they lit while he got water to put it out,” said Lees, a longtime Kelowna resident.

The fire department arrived shortly and doused what was left of the remaining fire.

Click to play video: 'Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion in large brush fire near Colborne' Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion in large brush fire near Colborne
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion in large brush fire near Colborne
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna Fire Department tagKelowna fire tagformer tobacco barn tagtobacco barn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers