COVID-19: Active cases stay at 34 for Peterborough; 78% of adults, 53% teens have first vaccine dose

Active COVID-19 cases within the jurisdiction of Peterborough Public Health remained status quo on Wednesday following a report of four new cases.

In the health unit’s update issued at 4:29 p.m., there are still 34 active cases of COVID-19, unchanged from Tuesday’s update. The health unit’s jurisdiction includes the City of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County along with Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 1,564 cumulative cases (one was removed from a previous day) since the pandemic began, 1,509 are now deemed resolved (three more since Tuesday) or approximately 96.4 per cent of all cases.

An additional three variant cases were also reported Wednesday, to now sit at 736, up from 733 on Tuesday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23. On Saturday, the health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case.

There are no active outbreaks for the health unit. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 301 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Vaccination

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 115,919 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered at clinics, with 94,834 people receiving at least their first dose while 20,486 people have received their first and second doses.

Of the adult population (age 18 and older), 77.7 per cent have received at least their first dose; for youth age 12-17, approximately 53.3 per cent have received at least their first dose.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or anytime online.

Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled this week until Thursday at the Evinrude Centre/Health Planet Arena.

Among the Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients include:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

Other data

