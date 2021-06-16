Menu

Canada

Canada’s oldest person ready to celebrate her 114th birthday in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 4:49 pm
Cecile Klein - Canada's oldest person - celebrated her 114th birthday at Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Klein is pictured with her daughter Harriet Nussbaum (on the right) and granddaughter Dr. Elaine Nussbaum. View image in full screen
Cecile Klein - Canada's oldest person - celebrated her 114th birthday at Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Klein is pictured with her daughter Harriet Nussbaum (on the right) and granddaughter Dr. Elaine Nussbaum. courtesy of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal

Côte Saint-Luc resident Cecile Efros Klein celebrated her 114th birthday on Tuesday, making her Canada’s oldest person and the 16th oldest person in the world.

While Klein boasts good genes — her great grandmother and her great grandmother’s sister were both centenarians — her secret to a long life might have more to do with attitude.

“Cecile has told me in the past the secret to her long life has been to not worry about the small things,” said longtime family friend and Côte Saint-Luc mayor, Mitchell Brownstein, in a statement.

“A good lesson for us all.”

Brownstein explained he’s known Cecile for years due to his mother Irma’s friendship with Klein’s daughter Harriet, who have been close friends since their high school days.

In addition to maintaining a positive outlook, Klein has remained active over the years.

Click to play video: 'Côte Saint-Luc Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday' Côte Saint-Luc Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday
Côte Saint-Luc Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday – Jun 23, 2020

Brownstein recalled how in 2013, on her 106th birthday, Klein attended a live theatre performance by the Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society.

“I’ll never forget how she scaled those stairs at the Wagar building, Brownstein said, adding that Klein said insisted it was good for her and helped keep her in shape.

The mayor expressed his happiness at being able to celebrate Klein’s birthday citing a difficult year around the world and called her a “true inspiration.”

Klein, who now lives at the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc, will be celebrating her birthday with family via video conference on Thursday.

