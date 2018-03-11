Côte Saint-Luc residence celebrates 20 centenarians

At Waldorf seniors’ residence in Côte Saint-Luc, birthdays are celebrated almost daily.

But on Sunday, the residence marked a milestone – they celebrated nine people who will celebrate their 100th birthday this year.

“It’s a long time to get here,” said Mike Levine, who will be turning 101 this year.

The seniors will join a group of 20 people at the residence – seven men and 13 women – who are all over 100 years old.

“Well, I never thought it was gonna be me,” said Doris Lerner Schwartz.

Ruth Horwitz will be celebrating her 105th birthday on Monday, and she says she feels grateful to be living such a long life.

“I feel very fortunate,” she said. “You have to have lucky genes.”

Her daughter says her longevity is due to much more than luck.

“She’s always made sure to eat right, that was very important and she does have a very positive attitude – she never complains,” said Fran Krane.

Along with family and friends, a few elected officials were also among those who attended the festivities.

They mingled with guests, trying to uncover what the secret is to living so long.

The answers, depended on who you asked.

“I take part in exercise whenever I can and my family is always there to care for me,” said Horwitz.

For others, a positive outlook on life is key.

“I learn to make the best of what I have,” said Donald Brown.