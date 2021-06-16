Bomb alert goes off near Olympic stadium in Rome: reports

Send this page to someone via email

A bomb alarm went off near the Olympic stadium in Rome ahead of the Euro 2020 game between Italy and Switzerland, according to local reports.

A car bomb was found a few kilometers from the stadium in the Prati neighbourhood of Rome, which was then defused, according to news outlets II Fatto and Il Messaggero.

The incident was reported by a passer-by around 12 pm EST.

Few other details have been provided, but reports say police are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

