World

Bomb alert goes off near Olympic stadium in Rome: reports

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 2:22 pm
Breaking News file View image in full screen
file photo. Global News

A bomb alarm went off near the Olympic stadium in Rome ahead of the Euro 2020 game between Italy and Switzerland, according to local reports.

A car bomb was found a few kilometers from the stadium in the Prati neighbourhood of Rome, which was then defused, according to news outlets II Fatto and Il Messaggero.

The incident was reported by a passer-by around 12 pm EST.

Few other details have been provided, but reports say police are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

