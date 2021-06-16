Bomb alert goes off near Olympic stadium in Rome: reports

A bomb alarm went off near the Olympic stadium in Rome ahead of the Euro 2020 game between Italy and Switzerland, according to local reports.
A car bomb was found a few kilometers from the stadium in the Prati neighbourhood of Rome, which was then defused, according to news outlets II Fatto and Il Messaggero.
The incident was reported by a passer-by around 12 pm EST.
Few other details have been provided, but reports say police are investigating the incident.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
