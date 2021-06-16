COVID-19 vaccination drive to take place at Edmonton Islamic centre

Send this page to someone via email

A southwest Edmonton mosque will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for three days in an effort to remove barriers and address vaccine hesitancy, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

Up to 1,200 Albertans will be able to receive a mRNA vaccine at the Muslim Association of Canada Islamic Centre Rahma Mosque.

“We are thrilled to be working with MAC and this community to help more people get their vaccine,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a news release on Wednesday.

“We are working hard to remove barriers and help all communities access the vaccine.

The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 18 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 19 and June 20 and will be community led.

“Our faith guides us to be of service and benefit the communities we live in,” Sharaf Sharafeldin, the executive director of the Muslim Association of Canada said.

“Stepping in during times of crisis is of paramount importance. We can only get through this pandemic if we all work together.”

Anyone interested in receiving their first dose can book online with Alberta Health Services or by calling 811.