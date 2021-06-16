Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Person taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Vaughan home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 1:19 pm
Crews on scene of a fire at a home on James Street in Vaughan. View image in full screen
Crews on scene of a fire at a home on James Street in Vaughan. Enzo Arimini / Global News

York Regional Police say one person has been transported to hospital following a fire at a home in Vaughan on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a residential fire on James Street, near Kipling and Woodbridge avenues, at about 11:56 a.m.

Investigators did not reveal extent of the injuries to the person being taken to hospital.

There is no word on age or gender of the victim.

Read more: 5-alarm fire tears through Toronto bakery

Police are asking residents and motorists to avoid the area and expect delays on James Street.

More to come.

Trending Stories
Crews on scene of a fire at a home on James Street in Vaughan. View image in full screen
Crews on scene of a fire at a home on James Street in Vaughan. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHouse Fire tagYork Regional Police tagYork Region tagJames Street tagVaughan Fire tagVaughan house fire tagJames Street house fire tagJames Street Vaughan tagwoodbridge house fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers