Person taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Vaughan home

York Regional Police say one person has been transported to hospital following a fire at a home in Vaughan on Wednesday.
Crews responded to a residential fire on James Street, near Kipling and Woodbridge avenues, at about 11:56 a.m.
Investigators did not reveal extent of the injuries to the person being taken to hospital.
There is no word on age or gender of the victim.
Police are asking residents and motorists to avoid the area and expect delays on James Street.
More to come.
