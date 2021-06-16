Nova Scotia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases out of more than 5,100 tests

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries on Wednesday.

Five of the cases are in Central Zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation.

Three cases are in Eastern Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation.

The province said on Wednesday there is little community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread, the province said.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has 92 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, five people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,142 tests the day before.

As of June 15, 715,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 58,854 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,017 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

There are 3,901 resolved cases.