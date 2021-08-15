SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Politics

Canada election: Skeena–Bulkley Valley

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Federal election riding of Skeena–Bulkley Valley. View image in full screen
Federal election riding of Skeena–Bulkley Valley. Elections Canada

The Skeena–Bulkley Valley riding is located in northwestern British Columbia, bordering on the Yukon. It encompasses Stikine region, as well as Prince Rupert, Terrace and Smithers.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen held the seat from 2004 until 2019, when he announced that he would be stepping down from the role.

In 2019, fellow New Democrat Taylor Bachrach was elected with almost 41 per cent of the vote, followed by Conservative Claire Rattée in second and Liberal Dave Birdi in third.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

