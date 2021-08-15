Canada election: Skeena–Bulkley Valley

The Skeena–Bulkley Valley riding is located in northwestern British Columbia, bordering on the Yukon. It encompasses Stikine region, as well as Prince Rupert, Terrace and Smithers.
NDP MP Nathan Cullen held the seat from 2004 until 2019, when he announced that he would be stepping down from the role.
In 2019, fellow New Democrat Taylor Bachrach was elected with almost 41 per cent of the vote, followed by Conservative Claire Rattée in second and Liberal Dave Birdi in third.
