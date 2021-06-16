Prohibited Peterborough driver provides false name to police, found with cocaine, fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing drug trafficking and other charges after a call about a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street.

Police determined the vehicle did not belong to the driver, who allegedly provided a false name. Police say they also located 11 grams of fentanyl, 46 grams of cocaine and a knife in the vehicle.

Kevin Fenn, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order (to remain in residence and not to possess any weapons), and one count of obstructing a peace officer and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, he was also charged with using a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle, failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle and failure to have an insurance card.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.