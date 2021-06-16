Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prohibited Peterborough driver provides false name to police, found with cocaine, fentanyl

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 10:47 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police seized drugs and a weapon after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot early Wednesday. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing drug trafficking and other charges after a call about a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street.

Read more: Health Canada conditionally approves Peterborough supervised drug consumption and treatment site

Police determined the vehicle did not belong to the driver, who allegedly provided a false name. Police say they also located 11 grams of fentanyl, 46 grams of cocaine and a knife in the vehicle.

Kevin Fenn, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order (to remain in residence and not to possess any weapons), and one count of obstructing a peace officer and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Under the Highway Traffic Act, he was also charged with using a licence plate not authorized for a vehicle, failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle and failure to have an insurance card.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds' Fatal overdoses increased during pandemic, report finds
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagCocaine tagPeterborough Police Service tagDrug Trafficking tagOpioid tagPeterborough crime tagpeterborough drugs tagPeterborough opioids tagKevin Fenn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers