Ottawa police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing near College Square

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police arrested one man on Tuesday night after two women were stabbed, one fatally, near Algonquin College.

Police said the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Baseline Road, near Navaho Drive and the College Square plaza, at 6:45 p.m.

They said one woman had died and a second woman was left with serious injuries following a stabbing.

Read more: Ottawa police investigating deaths of 4 cats in west end

Police said shortly before 9:30 p.m. that they were looking for 54-year-old Hamid Ayoub in connection with the case and that he should be considered armed.

The suspect was arrested shortly after 11 p.m., according to a police statement.

Ottawa police said more updates will follow on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to learn more about any charges that have been laid as well as updates to the condition of the second victim.