5-alarm fire tears through Toronto bakery

Toronto Fire Services say a firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a bakery in Etobicoke late Tuesday.
Crews were called to a bakery on Bering Avenue, near Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street West, at about 9:47 p.m.
Fire officials said the fire likely started in an oven and spread through the roof.
A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said there was a “tremendous amount of heat in the building.”
No injuries were reported.
The fire was under control after midnight but did reach five-alarm.
Firefighters remain on scene for the investigation. As of 6:30 a.m. all lanes in the area remain blocked, the City said.
