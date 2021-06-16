Menu

Canada

5-alarm fire tears through Toronto bakery

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 6:51 am
Firefighters on scene of a 5-alarm fire on Bering Avenue in Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Firefighters on scene of a 5-alarm fire on Bering Avenue in Etobicoke. Pascal Marchand

Toronto Fire Services say a firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a bakery in Etobicoke late Tuesday.

Crews were called to a bakery on Bering Avenue, near Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street West, at about 9:47 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire likely started in an oven and spread through the roof.

3 downtown Toronto homes damaged following massive afternoon fire

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said there was a “tremendous amount of heat in the building.”

No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control after midnight but did reach five-alarm.

Firefighters remain on scene for the investigation. As of 6:30 a.m. all lanes in the area remain blocked, the City said.

Firefighters on scene of a 5-alarm fire on Bering Avenue in Etobicoke.
Firefighters on scene of a 5-alarm fire on Bering Avenue in Etobicoke. Pascal Marchand
Firefighters on scene of a 5-alarm fire on Bering Avenue in Etobicoke.
Firefighters on scene of a 5-alarm fire on Bering Avenue in Etobicoke. Pascal Marchand

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
