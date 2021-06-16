5-alarm fire tears through Toronto bakery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Fire Services say a firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a bakery in Etobicoke late Tuesday.

Crews were called to a bakery on Bering Avenue, near Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street West, at about 9:47 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire likely started in an oven and spread through the roof.

Read more: 3 downtown Toronto homes damaged following massive afternoon fire

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said there was a “tremendous amount of heat in the building.”

No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control after midnight but did reach five-alarm.

Firefighters remain on scene for the investigation. As of 6:30 a.m. all lanes in the area remain blocked, the City said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Firefighters on scene of a 5-alarm fire on Bering Avenue in Etobicoke. Pascal Marchand

View image in full screen Firefighters on scene of a 5-alarm fire on Bering Avenue in Etobicoke. Pascal Marchand

FIRE:

Bering Ave & Judge Rd

– reports of a fire in a commercial unit

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s – advised working fire, 2 alarm fire

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– unknown injuries

ROAD CLOSURE: Bering Av closed at Judge Rd

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes#GO1122260

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

#TrafficAlertTO: I79285 UPDATE: JUDGE RD N/S at MUNSTER AVE to OLIVEWOOD RD Update: All lanes remain blocked. (2021/06/16 06:39 AM).

Update: All lanes remain blocked due to structural fire, police and fire remains on scene. (2021/06/16 05:06 AM).

Original: All lanes blocked due — TO Main Roads (@TO_MainRoads) June 16, 2021