Quebec-Ontario border restrictions lifted as interprovincial travel reopens

Ontario’s borders with Quebec and Manitoba fully reopened Wednesday.

A provincial order restricting interprovincial travel between those provinces expired at 12:01 a.m.

The regulation was introduced in April as Ontario battled a third wave in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It applied to land and water borders.

Travel between the regions was limited to essential reasons, such as health care, custody, or compassionate grounds like attending a funeral.

The order also allowed law enforcement to stop and question people about their reasons for entering Ontario.

With the reopening, Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault still urges caution while travelling between the two provinces.

Under the plan, Ontarians will also be allowed to dine in restaurants in la belle province — but they still have to respect measures in place.

The decision comes as the situation improves in both provinces and other pandemic-related restrictions have been relaxed in recent weeks.