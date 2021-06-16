SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec-Ontario border restrictions lifted as interprovincial travel reopens

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2021 7:11 am
Ontario Provincial Police check travellers entering Ontario from Quebec as new COVID-19 measures take effect in Hawkesbury, Ont., on April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police check travellers entering Ontario from Quebec as new COVID-19 measures take effect in Hawkesbury, Ont., on April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr

Ontario’s borders with Quebec and Manitoba fully reopened Wednesday.

A provincial order restricting interprovincial travel between those provinces expired at 12:01 a.m.

READ MORE: Ottawa police billing Ontario government $850K for border patrol costs

The regulation was introduced in April as Ontario battled a third wave in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It applied to land and water borders.

READ MORE: Canada, U.S. to start talks on eventually lifting border restrictions, Reuters report says

Travel between the regions was limited to essential reasons, such as health care, custody, or compassionate grounds like attending a funeral.

The order also allowed law enforcement to stop and question people about their reasons for entering Ontario.

With the reopening, Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault still urges caution while travelling between the two provinces.

Under the plan, Ontarians will also be allowed to dine in restaurants in la belle province — but they still have to respect measures in place.

The decision comes as the situation improves in both provinces and other pandemic-related restrictions have been relaxed in recent weeks.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
