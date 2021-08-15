Canada election: Prince George–Peace River–Northern Rockies

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince George–Peace River–Northern Rockies riding includes Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Mackenzie, McBride, Valemount and part of the city of Prince George in northern B.C.

The Conservative Party’s Bob Zimmer was reelected in 2019, earning 69.8 per cent of the vote. Liberal Mavis Erickson finished a distant second with 11.6 per cent and the NDP’s Marcia Luccock placed third with 9.2 per cent.

Immigrants make up close to eight per cent of this riding’s population. Some of the most popular non-official languages in the region include German and Tagalog.

