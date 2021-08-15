SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election: Prince George–Peace River–Northern Rockies

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies. Elections Canada

The Prince George–Peace River–Northern Rockies riding includes Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Mackenzie, McBride, Valemount and part of the city of Prince George in northern B.C.

The Conservative Party’s Bob Zimmer was reelected in 2019, earning 69.8 per cent of the vote. Liberal Mavis Erickson finished a distant second with 11.6 per cent and the NDP’s Marcia Luccock placed third with 9.2 per cent.

Immigrants make up close to eight per cent of this riding’s population. Some of the most popular non-official languages in the region include German and Tagalog.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

