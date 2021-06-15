Environment Canada issues tornado warning in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Two tornado warnings were issued on Tuesday evening in southwestern parts of Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada.

At 5:52 p.m. CST, meteorologists said they were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado. This thunderstorm is 14 km north of D’Arcy, Sask. and is travelling northeast at 20 km/h.

The affected area is the rural municipality (RM) of Kindersley including Kindersley Brock and Flaxcombe, RM of Mountain View including Herschel and Stranraer and RM of Pleasant Valley including McGee and Fiske.

The federal agency said this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Another tornado warning has ended for the RM of Battle River including Sweet Grass Res. and Delmas and RM of Buffalo including Wilkie and Phippen.

At 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, said they are tracking a severe thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado.

The agency said extra care and attention should be exercised in and around the following localities: The Battlefords, Speers, Maymont, Wilkie, Marsden, Neilburg, Senlac, Unity, Cut Knife and Sweet Grass Reserve.

People are advised by Environment Canada to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. They added go to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

