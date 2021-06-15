Lennox and Addington OPP charge two locals following car crash, drug seizure

Send this page to someone via email

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a statement saying that they’ve charged two individuals following a car crash earlier this week.

On June 11, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers with L&A’s OPP detachment say they responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 401 westbound off-ramp at County Road 41 in Greater Napanee.

According to police, an investigation of the crash scene indicated that the driver lost control of the car which then left the roadway and came to rest in a field north of Highway 401.

Police say that one of the three occupants of the vehicle left the scene and was located a short time later at a service station.

The remaining two occupants were transported to hospital by EMS and were later released.

While searching the vehicle and some of the occupants, police say they seized approximately 10 grams of suspected fentanyl and about 22 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Police say they also retrieved a prohibited weapon (a baton) along with drug paraphernalia.

Police say Cody Jason Barry, 44, of Kingston, has been charged with four counts of failing to comply with release order and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Josie-Ann Lofaso, 28, of Kingston, has been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Barry was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on June 21 while Lofaso was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee Aug. 10.

The third occupant of the vehicle was initially arrested as well but was subsequently released unconditionally.

