COVID-19: 8 new cases for Peterborough area as active cases increase to 34

Peterborough Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon as active cases saw a slight increase.

Per its update issued at 4:25 p.m., the number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction is now at 34, up from 31 reported about 24 hours earlier. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are now 1,506 resolved cases, up from 1,501 reported on Monday. The resolved cases make up 96.6 per cent of the 1,556 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Variant cases are now at 733, an additional five cases since Monday’s report of 728. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23. On Saturday, the health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case.

There are no active outbreaks for the health unit. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 301 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday:

More than 53,200 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Earlier Monday, the health unit reported its vaccination rate was up to 75 per cent for eligible residents.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or anytime online.

Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled this week Tuesday to Thursday at the Evinrude Centre.

Some people will experience minor side effects after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Review the after care guidance for more information https://t.co/7GGH5QyYLW pic.twitter.com/y3G5ZUld4Z — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) June 15, 2021

Among the Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients include:

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.