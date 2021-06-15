SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 8 new cases for Peterborough area as active cases increase to 34

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Delta variant cluster in Peterborough area; vaccination rates up to 75 per cent' COVID-19: Delta variant cluster in Peterborough area; vaccination rates up to 75 per cent
WATCH: The Peterborough area has its first confirmed case of the Delta variant, first identified in India. Health officials say it's more contagious than previous strains.

Peterborough Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon as active cases saw a slight increase.

Per its update issued at 4:25 p.m., the number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction is now at 34, up from 31 reported about 24 hours earlier. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are now 1,506 resolved cases, up from 1,501 reported on Monday. The resolved cases make up 96.6 per cent of the 1,556 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Read more: COVID-19: Delta variant cluster in Peterborough area; vaccination rates up to 75 per cent

Variant cases are now at 733, an additional five cases since Monday’s report of 728. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23. On Saturday, the health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case.

There are no active outbreaks for the health unit. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 301 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday:

  • More than 53,200 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Click to play video: 'Peterborough city council looking into COVID-19 support' Peterborough city council looking into COVID-19 support
Vaccination

Earlier Monday, the health unit reported its vaccination rate was up to 75 per cent for eligible residents.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or anytime online.

Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled this week Tuesday to Thursday at the Evinrude Centre.

Among the Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients include:

  • Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St N. (in Above and Beyond)
  • Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway
  • Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100
  • Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene
  • Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock
  • High St. Guardian, 815 High St.
  • Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E
  • Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)
  • Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.
  • Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.
  • Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.
  • Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.
  • Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.
  • Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.
  • Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.
  • Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.
  • Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.
  • Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

