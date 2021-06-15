Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man busted for flashing firearm at Polo Park food court

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 4:18 pm
The weapon seized by Winnipeg police Monday. View image in full screen
The weapon seized by Winnipeg police Monday. Winnipeg Police Service

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a weapons charge after an incident in the food court at the CF Polo Park mall.

Police said they were called to the mall Monday afternoon in response to a report of a man who had been spotted removing a handgun from a bag and showing it to another person, before putting it back in the bag and leaving the mall.

Read more: 6 Winnipeg men facing charges after firearms spotted in social media video

Mall security tipped off police, who found the suspect nearby at Portage Avenue and Tylehurst Street, where he was taken into custody and the weapon — which turned out to be a CO2-powered BB gun designed to resemble a Beretta handgun — was seized.

The man is facing a charge of weapons possession and was released on an appearance notice.

Click to play video: 'Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill' Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill
Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill – Feb 22, 2021
