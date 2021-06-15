Menu

Crime

Ottawa police investigating deaths of 4 cats in west end

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 2:39 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says it's recovered the bodies of four cats investigators believe were intentionally killed. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says it's recovered the bodies of four cats investigators believe were intentionally killed. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating possible incidents of animal abuse after the bodies of four cats were recovered earlier this month.

The west criminal investigations section of the OPS said the four cats appear to have been intentionally killed.

Two of the bodies were recovered Tuesday morning in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue. Police said initial signs suggest the cats were abused.

Ottawa man charged after alleged animal abuse incidents, police say

The bodies of two other cats have been recovered since the start of June in City of Ottawa park space as well as hydro corridors bounded by Greenbank, Baseline, Merivale and Hunt Club roads, according to police.

Police are hoping to hear from any witnesses at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Any animal welfare concerns can be reported to the province’s toll-free line at 1-833-9ANIMAL.

