Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec invests nearly $100M to fight sexual exploitation of minors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 1:28 pm
Quebec is investing nearly $100 million over five years to fight the sexual exploitation of minors. View image in full screen
Quebec is investing nearly $100 million over five years to fight the sexual exploitation of minors. Getty Images

Quebec is investing nearly $100 million over five years to fight the sexual exploitation of minors.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault told reporters Tuesday that $79.2 million will go toward adding 40 officers and experts to join an integrated unit to fight pimping.

Another $12.6 million will be used to create a 17-person squad that will fight the production and distribution of online child pornography.

READ MORE: Fighting sexual exploitation of minors must be made ‘national priority’ in Quebec: report

The province will also spend $8.1 million to hire nine specialized prosecutors who will work exclusively on sex crimes cases.

The initiatives will be rolled out beginning in October.

Guilbault made the announcement Tuesday joined by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and several police chiefs at Quebec provincial police headquarters in Montreal.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagSureté du Québec tagChild Pornography tagChild Abuse tagSexual Exploitation tagQuebec provincial police tagQuebec Government tagSimon Jolin-Barrette tagSex Crimes tagGenevieve Guilbault tagChild Sexual Exploitation tagQuebec Public Security tagpimping tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers