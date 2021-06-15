Car crashes into south Edmonton home: ‘There is a car in our house’

Send this page to someone via email

A south Edmonton family is thankful they were not home Monday evening when a car crashed through the front of their home.

Ricky Yu was at Lake Summerside with his family, enjoying the hot weather, when he got a phone call.

“My father-in-law gave us a call and said that there was a car in our house,” Yu said from outside the home Monday. “We just packed everything up and quickly drove in and as you can see, there is a car in our house.

“I didn’t believe it at first because it’s one of those things, ‘A car in my house? No.’ Maybe in the garage or maybe on the house but not literally in through the front door and part of the living room. It was definitely shocking.”

View image in full screen Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the driver of a car lost control and ran into a home in Summerside Monday, June 14, 2021. Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews on scene said the driver of the car lost control and drove into the house, which is located in the area of Summerside Drive and Sparling Court in the Summerside neighbourhood. EFRS said the driver was the only person in the car at the time. They were taken to hospital for observation with undetermined injuries, according to EFRS.

The blue car smashed right through the home’s front porch and into the living room.

“We are very thankful that we weren’t inside the house,” Yu said.

“Very, very thankful because typically we are sitting there just getting ready for dinner, watching the news. But today was one of those days where the kids wanted to go to the beach so we went to the beach.”

The EFRS technical rescue team was also brought in to ensure the house was structurally sound so the family could go inside and collect some belongings.

Yu said they have family and friends to stay with while they contact the insurance company and deal with the next steps.

“The family is OK and that’s the biggest thing,” Yu said. “Hopefully the driver is OK too.”

Edmonton police were on scene Monday night. Global News has reached out to the EPS for more information on the collision.