Trudeau visits Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium
World

Israel drops indoor mask rule as daily COVID-19 cases hover around zero

By Dan Williams Reuters
Posted June 15, 2021 10:26 am
Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing masks indoors on Tuesday, ending one of its last main restrictions as new COVID-19 infections continued to wane even as vaccinations tapered off after a record rollout.

Read more: Israel reports 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine

Children headed to school and adults to work without masks for the first time in more than a year. Israelis have not had to wear masks outdoors since April.

About 55 per cent of Israel’s 9.3 million population are fully vaccinated — a turnout largely unchanged by this month’s expansion of eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds.

Israel has this month logged either zero or one daily COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry data show. New infections have been in a steady but gentle decline after a steep drop-off in February and March.

Read more: Canada tops world in vaccinated population as new COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000

The ministry said masks would still be required of unvaccinated patients or staff in medical facilities, of people en route to quarantine and of passengers on commercial flights.

© 2021 Reuters
