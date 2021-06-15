Man arrested for allegedly fleeing police after Citadel Hill gathering last month

A 23-year-old man has been charged with resisting arrest following a gathering on Citadel Hill in Halifax last month.
Halifax Regional Police arrested several people during a “Freedom Nova Scotia” rally on May 15, where about 50 people were in attendance, after a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice issued a temporary injunction to stop rallies in violation of public health orders.
In a release Tuesday, police said one man resisted arrest and fled from the officers.
This past Friday, officers arrested the suspect at an address in Halifax. He will appear in court at a later date to face charges of resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and escaping lawful custody.
He was also issued a summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act for breaking COVID-19 regulations, which carries a fine of $2,000.
“Enforcement of these restrictions remains a vital part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic,” the release said.
“We all must follow the rules and do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
