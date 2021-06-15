Menu

Canada

Man arrested for allegedly fleeing police after Citadel Hill gathering last month

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 9:59 am
Halifax police arrested a number of people on Citadel Hill during a rally on May 15. View image in full screen
Halifax police arrested a number of people on Citadel Hill during a rally on May 15. Jesse Thomas/Global News

A 23-year-old man has been charged with resisting arrest following a gathering on Citadel Hill in Halifax last month.

Halifax Regional Police arrested several people during a “Freedom Nova Scotia” rally on May 15, where about 50 people were in attendance, after a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice issued a temporary injunction to stop rallies in violation of public health orders.

In a release Tuesday, police said one man resisted arrest and fled from the officers.

Read more: Halifax police make arrests for illegal gatherings following court injunction

This past Friday, officers arrested the suspect at an address in Halifax. He will appear in court at a later date to face charges of resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and escaping lawful custody.

He was also issued a summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act for breaking COVID-19 regulations, which carries a fine of $2,000.

“Enforcement of these restrictions remains a vital part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic,” the release said.

“We all must follow the rules and do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Click to play video: 'Several arrested at Freedom Nova Scotia rally after injunction' Several arrested at Freedom Nova Scotia rally after injunction
Several arrested at Freedom Nova Scotia rally after injunction – May 15, 2021
