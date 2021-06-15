Menu

Canada

Tahini recalled for possible salmonella risk, product sold in Ontario and Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 6:12 am
Al-Rabih brand Tahini recalled. View image in full screen
Al-Rabih brand Tahini recalled. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

OTTAWA — A possible Salmonella contamination has prompted Phoenicia Group Inc. to recall Al-Rabih brand Tahini from the marketplace.

The affected product was sold in 454g containers with the UPC 7 70338 10053 5, and a best before date of Oct. 19, 2022.

The company says the tahini has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Read more: Smoked salmon product sold in B.C. recalled over possible Listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reports of illness associated with the product.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

Due date for recalled Al-Rabih brand Tahini. View image in full screen
Due date for recalled Al-Rabih brand Tahini. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
© 2021 The Canadian Press
