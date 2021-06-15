Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Philippines’ Duterte says he won’t cooperate with ICC probe into drug war killings

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 15, 2021 12:27 am
Click to play video: 'Philippines’ Duterte says extrajudicial killings are his ‘only sin’' Philippines’ Duterte says extrajudicial killings are his ‘only sin’
WATCH: Philippines' Duterte says extrajudicial killings are his 'only sin' – Sep 28, 2018

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with an investigation of the Southeast Asian nation’s drug war killings planned by the International Criminal Court (ICC), his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Rights groups and critics of the drug killings have welcomed the step by the ICC, saying a full-scale investigation will bring justice closer for the thousands of people killed in Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.

“We will not cooperate because we are no longer a member,” Harry Roque told a news conference. Duterte canceled the Philippines’ membership of the ICC’s founding treaty in March 2018.

“We do not need foreigners to investigate killings in the drug war because the legal system is working in the Philippines,” Roque said, adding he believed launching a formal probe was “legally erroneous and politically motivated.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Duterte says ‘hold me responsible’ for killings under Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’

Story continues below advertisement

An ICC prosecutor sought authorisation on Monday to open a full investigation into the killings, saying crimes against humanity could have been committed.

“The long arm of the law will soon catch up with Duterte and his accomplices,” former opposition senator Antonio Trillanes said in a statement.

Since Duterte took office in 2016 until the end of April this year, police have killed more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers in sting operations, government data show.

Rights group say police were summarily executing suspects, but authorities say they were killed after violently resisting arrest.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ed Davies)

© 2021 Reuters
Philippines tagRodrigo Duterte tagInternational Criminal Court tagDuterte tagphilippines drug war tagICC tagDuterte drug war tagPolice killings tagPhilippines war on drugs tagExtra-judicial Killings tagduterte drug killings tagphillipine war on drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers