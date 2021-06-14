Hamilton-area MP Bob Bratina asking for parliamentary review of $3.4B LRT funding

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton-East Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina is asking for a parliamentary review of the federal government’s commitment to fund the Hamilton LRT project

In a statement, the former councillor and Hamilton mayor formally requested the budget office take a look at a $1.7-billion contribution by the ministry of infrastructure and communities, suggesting it may not be in compliance with the government program it’s coming from.

“I’m asking the PBO to determine if the Hamilton LRT project fully complies with the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program criteria, and whether the announced project cost and funding is adequate to achieve the objectives of the project,” Bratina said in statement on Monday.

Bratina announced he would not be running in the next federal election after the province and the Trudeau government revealed a combined investment of $3.4 billion for a 14-kilometre light rail transit line (LRT) across the lower city, from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

Story continues below advertisement

In a mid-May interview with Global News, he cited cost and the way the deal was constructed as the reasoning for his decision to departure.

“So I realized that I would not be able to defend this if an election were called in September whenever I couldn’t go door to door and honestly support this in any way,” Bratina said.

On Monday, the MP reiterated his concern over the project’s impact on city taxpayers tied to the operation and maintenance.

In addition, he suggests limitations of the funding that tie it specifically to an LRT project “infringes” on the city’s responsibility to effectively prioritize solutions for the city.

“As stated in the Municipal Act of Ontario 2001, ‘It is the role of council to determine which services the municipality provides’ and ‘to ensure the accountability and transparency of the operations of the municipality,’” Bratina said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Divided city council leaves uncertain fate for Hamilton LRT

The 17-stop LRT is set to be equally funded by the feds and Ford government at a cost of $1.7 billion each.

The money will pay for planning, design and construction costs. It’s anticipated that the city will be responsible for yet-to-be-determined operating and maintenance costs following construction.

In an early June meeting, councillors deferred a motion from mayor Fred Eisenberger to work with Metrolinx and the province on a memorandum of understanding for the project.

Members of the general issues committee cited the financial impact of the day-to-day operating and maintenance costs as the issue.

James Nowlan, Ontario’s assistant deputy minister for the ministry of transportation, appeared virtually before councillors and estimated those operating and maintenance costs at $20 million annually.

Councillors are expecting a report from finance staff on June 16, outlining how retiring buses on the east-west corridor and the elimination of incentive programs that encourage downtown investment.

Advertisement