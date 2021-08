Send this page to someone via email

Former city councillor Tracy Gray is the incumbent in the riding of Kelowna–Lake Country.

In 2019, the Conservative candidate defeated incumbent Stephen Fuhr, who’d been the first Liberal to represent the seat since 1972, with 45.7 per cent of the vote, ahead of Fuhr’s 32.7 per cent.

Close to 14 per cent of residents in this riding are immigrants, with large populations from the U.K., Germany, and India.

