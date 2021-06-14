Habs fan buzzing with excitement for Canadiens’ third round gets lucky haircut

Send this page to someone via email

When it comes to the Stanley Cup playoffs, everyone has their superstitions, whether it’s growing a beard or not washing a jersey. Ahead of the Montreal Canadiens’ third round series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, one young Habs fan got a touch up on his own good luck charm.

Pierrefonds 10-year-old Gabriel Gouveia got his longtime barber to buzz the Canadiens logo on the side of his head.

“I feel pretty cool and it feels like I’m playing for the Montreal Canadiens,” said Gouveia.

He got the initial cut before the second round of the playoffs as a way to always show his support for his favourite team.

“Well, first it was my dad’s idea and I kind of agreed with him because Canadiens are still in the playoffs and I was so happy when they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs,” he said.

Gouveia’s dad suggested that the cut could be a good luck charm going forward, after the Habs shocked the hockey world coming back from the brink of elimination in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It was also more a little bit of a good luck for the Habs to continue on knowing that they we’re going up against Vegas,” said his father Michael Gouveia. “So this round we’re pretty much hoping that we go all the way and come home with the Stanley Cup.”

The Grade 4 student has gotten the Canadiens cut on multiple occasions. His barber, Devon Grenade, did the design for the first time on Gouveia when the fan was just four years old.

“The first time I tried it it was pretty hard. And then like anything else, it’s practice. You get accustomed to doing it,” said Grenade, who owns Grenville Barber Shop.

The haircut and detailing take about 30-45 minutes, with touch-ups done almost every week. By now, it’s fair to say Gouveia is used to the process as he starts to doze off in the chair.

The standout style has drawn the attention of his own AAA hockey team. His teammate, James Skoczylas, thinks the style is “actually kind of pretty cool,” adding, “It’s like a good luck charm kind of thing.”

Gouveia is also starting to think it’s a good luck charm, especially after the Canadiens swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, immediately after he got the cut.

“I just really hope that they win the Stanley Cup this year,” admitted Gouveia.

The young fan told Global News he’ll keep getting the haircut until the Habs hoist the Stanley Cup.