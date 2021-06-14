Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Following an overnight rainstorm, Okanagan residents should be prepared for round two, as Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.

Meteorologists say conditions on Monday are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

Residents are encouraged to head indoors when thunder roars.

2:25 Okanagan braces for severe drought Okanagan braces for severe drought

The storm is also expected to stretch into the Boundary and Kootenay regions of the B.C. Interior.

The Okanagan experienced a deluge of rain overnight on Sunday following a previous hot and dry record-breaking stretch of weather.

The Okanagan is currently under drought conditions.

Officials say it’s been the driest spring on record so far in both the Central and North Okanagan and the fifth driest in the South Okanagan.

2:15 Kelowna community group concerned over wildfire-mitigation project Kelowna community group concerned over wildfire-mitigation project – Apr 28, 2021