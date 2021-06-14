Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role' Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role
Meteorologist Kristi Gordon looks at how climate change is causing increased drought and wildfires in British Columbia and why there is greater concern this year – Jun 3, 2021

Following an overnight rainstorm, Okanagan residents should be prepared for round two, as Environment Canada issues a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.

Meteorologists say conditions on Monday are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

Read more: City of Kelowna asking residents to help water street trees during drought

Residents are encouraged to head indoors when thunder roars.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan braces for severe drought' Okanagan braces for severe drought
Okanagan braces for severe drought

The storm is also expected to stretch into the Boundary and Kootenay regions of the B.C. Interior.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Okanagan experienced a deluge of rain overnight on Sunday following a previous hot and dry record-breaking stretch of weather.

Read more: Okanagan bracing for what could be a severe drought this summer

The Okanagan is currently under drought conditions.

Officials say it’s been the driest spring on record so far in both the Central and North Okanagan and the fifth driest in the South Okanagan.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna community group concerned over wildfire-mitigation project' Kelowna community group concerned over wildfire-mitigation project
Kelowna community group concerned over wildfire-mitigation project – Apr 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagokanagan weather tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch tagThunderstorm Watch tagThunder tagokanagan thunderstorm tagOkanagan thunderstorm watch tagOkanagan thunderstorms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers