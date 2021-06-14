Menu

Politics

Metis Nation of Alberta taking province to court over refusal to discuss consultation policy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 1:57 pm
Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta. View image in full screen
Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta. Global News

The Metis Nation of Alberta is taking the province to court over what it says is the government’s refusal to bring in an overall policy to consult the group on development projects.

President Audrey Poitras says the Metis had worked out policy after years of talks with two different governments.

She says shortly after the United Conservative Party was elected in 2019, it told the Metis in a one-sentence letter that it wouldn’t be going ahead with the agreement.

Poitras says the government has ignored requests to get back to negotiations.

Read more: Métis nations from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario want direct negotiations with feds

She says Alberta Metis have a consultation agreement with the federal government and Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario all have similar deals with Metis people.

Alberta has individual consultation deals with Metis settlements, but they only represent a small fraction of Metis in the province.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
