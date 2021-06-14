Menu

Crime

Curve Lake First Nation woman charged with drug-impaired driving in collision in Bridgenorth: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 11:39 am
A Curve Lake First Nation woman is accused of impaired driving and fleeing the scene of a collision in Bridgenorth on Saturday.
A Curve Lake First Nation woman is accused of impaired driving and fleeing the scene of a collision in Bridgenorth on Saturday. File / Getty Images

A Curve Lake First Nation woman faces a drug-impaired driving charge following a collision in Selwyn Township on Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a collision on Ward Street in the village of Bridgenorth after a pickup truck rear-ended a sport utility vehicle. The pickup driver allegedly fled the scene.

Read more: Fentanyl found, drug-impaired driving arrest laid during traffic stop in Selwyn Township: OPP

Police say the driver and a passenger in the SUV were transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle in the collision was later located by officers in Curve Lake First Nation, about 25 kilometres north of Bridgenorth. OPP say the driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs.

Kaitlyn Williams, 32, of Curve Lake First Nation, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure to stop after an accident and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 22, OPP said Monday.

