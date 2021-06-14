Curve Lake First Nation woman charged with drug-impaired driving in collision in Bridgenorth: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Curve Lake First Nation woman faces a drug-impaired driving charge following a collision in Selwyn Township on Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Peterborough County OPP responded to a collision on Ward Street in the village of Bridgenorth after a pickup truck rear-ended a sport utility vehicle. The pickup driver allegedly fled the scene.

Police say the driver and a passenger in the SUV were transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle in the collision was later located by officers in Curve Lake First Nation, about 25 kilometres north of Bridgenorth. OPP say the driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

Kaitlyn Williams, 32, of Curve Lake First Nation, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure to stop after an accident and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 22, OPP said Monday.