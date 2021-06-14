Drumheller father of suspected overdose victim remembers daughter as funds raised for memorial

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a suspected overdose victim in Drumheller wants his daughter to be remembered as a kind and giving person.

Bill Davidson was proud of his daughter Kimberly Davidson. The 27-year-old was about to graduate as a licensed practical nurse at Red Deer College.

It wasn’t a surprise to Bill that his generous daughter would have chosen nursing as her calling.

“She was a giving person. She loved everybody. If they were hungry, she fed them. If anybody needed anything with COVID going on, if anybody needed any groceries, she would drop it off at their doors,” Bill said.

Members of the college recently presented Kimberly’s family with artwork dedicated to her as well as her diploma.

“All she had to do was the practicum, which she was never able to complete,” said family friend Dan Borden.

On Feb. 20, RCMP officers were called out to a home in Drumheller where Kimberly and two others were found dead — a result of suspected drug overdoses.

“Nobody ever thinks it could ever happen to them but it did,” said Kimberly’s friend Bonnie Courtenay.

The loss shocked friends of the trio.

At the time, RCMP issued a warning saying the deaths may have been associated with drugs potentially laced with lethal quantities of opioid-related substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamine.

“It’s deadly. It will kill you in three minutes,” said Bill.

He wants to see more education in schools and harsher penalties for dealers.

In May, police said they arrested two people and seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs as part of an investigation to “disrupt fentanyl trafficking in Drumheller.”

The family can’t comment on the ongoing investigation but are looking for ways to remember the victims.

“Kim was a very friendly, kind and loving young lady who would do anything to help someone in need,” Borden said.

The Drumheller community has now come together to raise funds to create a memorial gazebo to honour the three young people.

Bill hopes it will serve as a tribute to Kimberly — a place the entire community can remember three lives that ended far too soon.

The family is currently working with the town on the placement of the gazebo.

“Kim’s family cannot express their gratitude enough for this community and the support they have shown towards the family at this time,” said Borden.

The family also expressed their thanks to members of the Drumheller RMCP detachment, Red Deer College and local businesses that helped raise money for the gazebo.

The family is also planning to establish a scholarship in Kimberly‘s name that would assist LPN students.