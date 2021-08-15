SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan

By sahussein Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan . View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan . Elections Canada

Formerly grouped with northeast Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan and Sherwood Park were split off in 2012 to create this new riding and join a large rural area to the east of Edmonton. Other communities in this large riding include Cooking Lake and Josephburg. This riding consists of parts of the former ridings of Edmonton—Sherwood Park and Vegreville—Wainwright.

About 10 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, with large populations born in the U.K., the Philippines and India. There are also large Chinese, Vietnamese and Lebanese communities residing in the riding.

Trending Stories

This riding was created in the 2012 redistribution. Garnett Genuis won the riding’s first election in 2015. He was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates

Conservatives: Garnett Genuis (incumbent)

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagElections Canada tagSherwood Park tagConservative tagFort Saskatchewan tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagGarnett Genius tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers