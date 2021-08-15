Canada election: Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Formerly grouped with northeast Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan and Sherwood Park were split off in 2012 to create this new riding and join a large rural area to the east of Edmonton. Other communities in this large riding include Cooking Lake and Josephburg. This riding consists of parts of the former ridings of Edmonton—Sherwood Park and Vegreville—Wainwright.

About 10 per cent of the riding’s residents are immigrants, with large populations born in the U.K., the Philippines and India. There are also large Chinese, Vietnamese and Lebanese communities residing in the riding.

This riding was created in the 2012 redistribution. Garnett Genuis won the riding’s first election in 2015. He was re-elected in 2019.

Candidates

Conservatives: Garnett Genuis (incumbent)

